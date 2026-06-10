Mohan's estranged wife Ravi seeks ₹40L monthly interim maintenance Entertainment Jun 10, 2026

Actor Ravi Mohan and his estranged wife, Aarti Ravi, are in the middle of a divorce battle.

Aarti has filed for ₹40 lakh per month as interim maintenance, saying she hasn't received any financial support for their kids' education and basic needs since April 2025.

She wants this amount to help cover living expenses until the divorce is finalized.