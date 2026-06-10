Mohan's estranged wife Ravi seeks ₹40L monthly interim maintenance
Entertainment
Actor Ravi Mohan and his estranged wife, Aarti Ravi, are in the middle of a divorce battle.
Aarti has filed for ₹40 lakh per month as interim maintenance, saying she hasn't received any financial support for their kids' education and basic needs since April 2025.
She wants this amount to help cover living expenses until the divorce is finalized.
Madras HC orders family welfare deadline
After delays in the Family Welfare Court, the Madras High Court told the lower court to make a decision on Aarti's request within two weeks.
Even though Ravi asked for more time, the High Court said no.
Now, everyone's waiting on the Family Welfare Court's decision while the couple's divorce continues in Chennai.