Mohapatra criticizes 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace' lyrics
Singer Sona Mohapatra has openly criticized the lyrics of "Teri Sexy Beauty" from Salman Khan's upcoming film, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace.
She questioned how such lyrics fit into a patriotic movie, and the song received mixed reactions online.
The song dropped just a few days ago (while people liked Salman's singing, the lyrics and the theme of the track were criticized).
Mohapatra past clashes, Khan defends song
This isn't the first time Mohapatra and Khan have clashed; she previously called him out back in 2019 and hasn't shied away since.
Responding to criticism, Salman assured fans that the song's context will make sense once they see the film, which hits theaters on December 4, 2026.