Mohapatra criticizes 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace' songs
Singer Sona Mohapatra has weighed in on the debate around the songs from Salman Khan's upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace.
After Khan defended tracks like Teri Sexy Beauty and Madirapan, saying they show soldiers as real people with fun and romantic sides, Mohapatra clarified her issue isn't with depicting soldiers' personal lives, but with what she calls "lazy, banal and trite standards are being used to express those emotions for them."
Mohapatra says issue is aesthetic
Mohapatra questioned why such songs are being used to represent the armed forces.
She emphasized, "Of course soldiers have love lives. Lust lives too. Who is disputing that? I'm speaking as a fauji kid. What creates the ick is that these lazy, banal and trite standards are being used to express those emotions for them. Is it too tough to comprehend that this is an aesthetic issue, not a moral one?"
The film releases December 4, but its music is already sparking conversation about quality versus cliches in Bollywood soundtracks.