Mohapatra questioned why such songs are being used to represent the armed forces.

She emphasized, "Of course soldiers have love lives. Lust lives too. Who is disputing that? I'm speaking as a fauji kid. What creates the ick is that these lazy, banal and trite standards are being used to express those emotions for them. Is it too tough to comprehend that this is an aesthetic issue, not a moral one?"

The film releases December 4, but its music is already sparking conversation about quality versus cliches in Bollywood soundtracks.