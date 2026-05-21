Mohit Malik exits Netflix's 'Yeh Dil Sun Raha Hai'

A source told the outlet that Malik held multiple discussions with the makers regarding his character's creative direction and the broader narrative arc of the project. However, when these discussions didn't lead to a resolution, he decided to leave. "Mohit Malik has parted ways with the show owing to creative differences. The decision was amicable and mutual," revealed an insider close to the production.

Other projects

About the cast and Malik's other projects

The show, which also features Zoya Afroz and Shaheer Sheikh in lead roles, is said to be an emotionally driven relationship drama. Neither Malik nor Netflix has officially commented on this development yet. Malik has been a prominent figure in Indian television for two decades. He has starred in hit shows like Kullfi Kumarr, Doli Armaano Ki, and Miilee, among others.