Mohit Suri reveals he was never approached for 'Awarapan 2'

The much-anticipated sequel to the cult classic Awarapan, Awarapan 2, was announced last year. However, director Mohit Suri , who helmed the first part, won't be returning for the sequel. In an exclusive chat with NDTV, Suri revealed that he was never approached to direct Awarapan 2. "I was never actually offered it before, that's all. I think they wanted to work, but it's not that," he said.

Director's perspective On working with Emraan Hashmi again Suri further explained his relationship with lead actor Emraan Hashmi. "I would work with Emraan at the drop of a hat. The problem with him is that I've done eight films with him. He knows me so well." "I have to give him a role; I can't just hustle him into doing some part. But I think it will be more beneficial for me than for him."

Viral scene Suri on Hashmi's moment in 'Bads of Bollywood' Suri also reacted to Hashmi's viral moment in Aryan Khan's Bads of Bollywood. The scene featured Raghav Juyal as an ardent fan of Hashmi, who declared, "Akkha Bollywood ek taraf, aur Emraan Hashmi ek taraf." Suri said, "That scene was kicka**. I think what Raghav was actually doing is what I've accomplished all my life."

Advertisement

Role rejection When Hashmi rejected 'Aashiqui 2' role Suri also spoke about Hashmi's decision to reject Aditya Roy Kapur's role in Aashiqui 2. "He (Emraan Hashmi) said I am dying in the end. He did Awarapan and Kalyug with me, and he died in the end," Suri laughed. "So I just think he felt that if you take a new person, it was probably fine."

Advertisement