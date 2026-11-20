A source close to the development told the agency, "Mohitt has an interesting character in Vajr. He will be playing an antagonist opposite Tiger Shroff, and it is a role that gives him an opportunity to explore a different space as an actor."

"After Birju Lohar, this is another distinct character for him. It will also be interesting to see Mohitt and Tiger share screen space for the first time, especially in a film that has action at its core."