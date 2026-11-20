Mohitt Maalik turns villain for Tiger Shroff's 'Vajr'
What's the story
Actor Mohitt Maalik has been roped in to play the antagonist opposite Tiger Shroff in the upcoming action film, Vajr. Directed by Ram Madhvani and produced by Mahaveer Jain, the film will reportedly be shot in Japan. Details about Maalik's character are being kept under wraps, but it's said to be an important part of the film, according to IANS.
Character details
'After Birju Lohar, this is another distinct character for him'
A source close to the development told the agency, "Mohitt has an interesting character in Vajr. He will be playing an antagonist opposite Tiger Shroff, and it is a role that gives him an opportunity to explore a different space as an actor."
"After Birju Lohar, this is another distinct character for him. It will also be interesting to see Mohitt and Tiger share screen space for the first time, especially in a film that has action at its core."
Career highlights
Maalik to explore new side as actor
Maalik recently gained recognition for his role as Birju Lohar in Mirzapur: The Movie, one of his most talked-about characters to date.
With Vajr, the actor is set to take on another interesting character in the antagonist space.
Maalik has been a popular face in the Hindi TV serial and OTT space with roles in Doli Armaano Ki, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, and Cyber Vaar.