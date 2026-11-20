Google is investigating the new content, but only YouTube can actually remove it.

Downing Street mentioned Google's earlier move to stop Brand's monetization as an example of action they can take.

The UK prime minister has encouraged platforms to think about victims' well-being and act responsibly.

Meanwhile, the Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch says any takedown should follow proper legal steps, so for now, things are in review while Brand remains in prison at HMP Littlehey.