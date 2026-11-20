MoJ examines Gallacher video for victim distress after brand conviction
Laura Gallacher read out a message from Russell Brand claiming his innocence after being convicted of rape and sexual assault, and now the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) is checking if that video broke rules meant to protect victims from distress.
Despite pressure from officials like Andy Burnham to take it down, the video is still online.
Google investigating video, YouTube controls removal
Google is investigating the new content, but only YouTube can actually remove it.
Downing Street mentioned Google's earlier move to stop Brand's monetization as an example of action they can take.
The UK prime minister has encouraged platforms to think about victims' well-being and act responsibly.
Meanwhile, the Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch says any takedown should follow proper legal steps, so for now, things are in review while Brand remains in prison at HMP Littlehey.