Moji and Isaiah Charles welcome son Micah after fertility struggles
Moji and Isaiah Charles, popular social media influencers, just welcomed their third child, a baby boy named Micah, on Monday in Houston.
His birth is especially meaningful as the couple has faced pregnancy losses and fertility challenges before.
They're already parents to two-year-old twins, Elianna and Josiah.
Micah born in amniotic sac
Micah was born at home after more than 11 hours of labor, fulfilling Moji's wish for the home birth she always wanted.
She described the moment as "supernatural," crediting her faith for getting her through.
Micah arrived still in his amniotic sac, which Moji called a "gift."
Isaiah helped deliver him and shared how much he admires Moji's strength.
By sharing their story online, they hope to encourage others dealing with infertility or loss.