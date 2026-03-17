Mona Singh on Aamir playing her father and 'female Gabbar'

Unexpected casting

'He's a very smart and intelligent actor...'

Singh was surprised when she learned that Khan would play her father in Happy Patel. She said, "Vir (Das) hadn't cast anyone at that point of time." "I remember he and Kavi (Shastri) called me later and asked, 'Guess who's playing your dad?' I said, 'Who?' They said, 'Aamir!'" "It's only an actor like Aamir who can think out of the box and do something so quirky." "He shut everyone up! He's a very smart and intelligent actor."