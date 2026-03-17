Mona Singh on Aamir playing her father and 'female Gabbar'
What's the story
Mona Singh, who has had a busy start to 2026 with two theatrical releases in January, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos and Border 2, recently spoke about the big screen experience. In an interview with SCREEN, she said, "70mm screen is a different ballgame. People actually invest in taking a cab, going to the theater, and watching the film there." She also revealed how Aamir Khan ended up playing her dad in Happy Patel.
Unexpected casting
'He's a very smart and intelligent actor...'
Singh was surprised when she learned that Khan would play her father in Happy Patel. She said, "Vir (Das) hadn't cast anyone at that point of time." "I remember he and Kavi (Shastri) called me later and asked, 'Guess who's playing your dad?' I said, 'Who?' They said, 'Aamir!'" "It's only an actor like Aamir who can think out of the box and do something so quirky." "He shut everyone up! He's a very smart and intelligent actor."
Memorable scenes
'She's a female Gabbar from Goa'
Singh also shared her favorite moments from Happy Patel. She loved her dialogue, "Kitne men the men," which an interviewer called a "Goan tribute to Sholay." Singh quipped, "She's a female Gabbar from Goa." "That's what I loved the most about Vir's writing, creating a character who's a villain who has her whole world where she's celebrating femininity."