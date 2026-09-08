Mondal's 'Kabya' 1st look unveils Sahani and Goswami pairing
Entertainment
The first look of Kabya, a new Bengali film from director Durjoy Mondal, is out.
Starring Om Sahani as an aspiring screenwriter and Moupiya Goswami as a determined model-actress, the film brings these two together on screen for the first time.
Their characters cross paths during a rough patch in Kabya's career, setting the stage for an emotional journey.
'Kabya' explores ambition and resilience
Promising more than just romance, Kabya mixes in mystery and psychological twists.
The filmmakers say it dives deep into ambition and resilience, showing Kabya's struggles to break into films and Padmaja's fight to make her mark despite setbacks.
Ranjit Mallick also joins the cast in a key role.