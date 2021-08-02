Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Money Heist' S05 trailer: Will gang complete robbery without Professor?
Entertainment

'Money Heist' S05 trailer: Will gang complete robbery without Professor?

Written by
Sushmita Sen
Last updated on Aug 02, 2021, 08:37 pm

The wait is over! Money Heist (La Casa De Papel in Spanish) season five trailer is finally here. It begins from where the last season that premiered in April 2020 ended, which showed Alicia (Najwa Nimri) pointing a gun at the Professor (Álvaro Morte). As she has the mastermind, the gang has to now complete robbery alone. The show will premiere on Netflix.

In this article
Trailer

It gives a sneak peek at fans' favorite character, Berlin

The video shows Professor contacting Lisbon from the Bank of Spain, and informing his gang that Alicia has found his hiding spot, leaving them heartbroken. The military is then shown to getting prepared on the other side. Lisbon is seen boosting the gang's morale by saying, "But we're not dead yet." This trailer also gives a glimpse of fans' favorite Berlin in the end.

Reaction

Super-excited netizens say, 'Professor has a plan to save them'

Money Heist 5 trailer is packed with amazing action sequences and keeps you hooked till the end. Expectations have crossed all bars, as fans say, "Professor definitely has a plan to save them all." One user wrote, "This ain't a heist, it's a war!" while another said, "This is epic." "Goosebumps," "Best Series Ever!" and "Bella Ciao" were the common reactions of the fans.

Information

Itziar Ituno's reaction on trailer earlier left fans intrigued

Itziar Ituno's reaction on trailer earlier left fans intrigued

Initially, Lisbon (played by Itziar Ituno) was the key negotiator in season one as inspector Raquel Murillo. By S02 end, she was wooed by the Professor, which resulted in her switching teams. The last edition ended with her joining the gang in Bank of Spain. She recently shared a video on Instagram of her watching the trailer and her reaction had left fans intrigued.

Instagram Post

Watch Ituno's reaction here

Release Date

'Money Heist 5' volume one to release on September 3

The much-awaited final season will be out in two volumes. The first one, whose trailer just released, will premiere on September 3, while volume two will come out on December 3. While Nairobi died in the last season, this edition will have the Professor, Lisbon, Tokyo, Denver, Bogota, Manila, Stockholm, Marseille, Alicia, Berlin, and others. The finale is expected to be epic and fascinating.

