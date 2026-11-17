'Mookuthi Amman 2' box office slows ₹20.49cr in India
Mookuthi Amman 2, starring Nayanthara, kicked off with a bang but has now slowed at the box office, collecting ₹20.49 crore in India by day 11.
After a solid first week, earnings dipped to just ₹36 lakh on its second Monday, November 16.
Despite releasing on November 6 while facing competition from Suriya's Scene at the box office, the film managed to sell over 18 lakh tickets so far.
'Mookuthi Amman 2' cast, ₹5.15cr peak
Directed by Sundar C, the movie features Nayanthara in a double role, with Regina Cassandra, Duniya Vijay, and Urvashi joining the cast. Sneha and Khushbu Sundar make special appearances too.
The film's best single-day collection was ₹5.15 crore on day four, showing fans were excited early on even with tough competition at theaters.