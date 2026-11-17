Mookuthi Amman 2, starring Nayanthara, kicked off with a bang but has now slowed at the box office, collecting ₹20.49 crore in India by day 11.

After a solid first week, earnings dipped to just ₹36 lakh on its second Monday, November 16.

Despite releasing on November 6 while facing competition from Suriya's Scene at the box office, the film managed to sell over 18 lakh tickets so far.