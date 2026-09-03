'Moonwalk' set for Deepavali 2026 starring Prabhudeva with Rahman cameo

Moonwalk brings together a fun ensemble: Yogi Babu (in a wild 16 roles), Aju Varghese, Arjun Ashokan, and Nishma.

It is produced by Manoj NS, Divya Manoj, and Praveen Elak under Behindwoods Productions and will release simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages; Romeo Pictures handles global distribution while Lahari has the music rights locked in.

The visuals are crafted by Anoop V Shylaja (cinematography), Sekhar VJ and Piyush Shazia (choreography), with costumes by Divya George and Swetha Raju.

Keep an ear out: another track featuring Rahman and Prabhudeva drops soon!