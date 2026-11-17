'Moonwalk' starring Prabhudeva to release December 24 with Rahman cameo
Moonwalk, a new comedy directed by Manoj NS and starring Prabhudeva, is set to release on December 24, 2026, just in time for the holidays.
The film was initially planned for Deepavali but got pushed to Christmas.
Music legend A R Rahman not only composed the soundtrack but will also make his acting debut with a cameo. He called it a "A FAMILY COMEDY ENTERTAINER!" when sharing the news online.
Babu plays 16 roles in 'Moonwalk'
The movie features Yogi Babu taking on an impressive 16 roles, alongside Aju Varghese and Arjun Ashokan.
Moonwalk will be available in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Romeo Pictures is handling worldwide distribution while Lahari has picked up the music rights.
The team also includes Anoop V Shylaja as cinematographer and choreography by Sekhar VJ and Piyush Shazia.