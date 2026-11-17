Moonwalk, a new comedy directed by Manoj NS and starring Prabhudeva, is set to release on December 24, 2026, just in time for the holidays.

The film was initially planned for Deepavali but got pushed to Christmas.

Music legend A R Rahman not only composed the soundtrack but will also make his acting debut with a cameo. He called it a "A FAMILY COMEDY ENTERTAINER!" when sharing the news online.