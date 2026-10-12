Moosewala returning as hologram with Pepper's Ghost inspired projection technology
Entertainment
Sidhu Moosewala fans, get ready: he's returning to the stage as a hologram.
Using projection technology inspired by Pepper's Ghost, digital recreations can digitally recreate Moosewala for live audiences.
This isn't new in music: legends like Tupac and Michael Jackson have had similar posthumous performances.
Moosewala hologram raises consent questions
Moosewala's hologram show mixes old-school stage magic with today's digital wizardry, letting fans experience his presence again.
While it's a creative way to honor his legacy, it also raises questions about using technology to represent artists who are no longer here to give their consent.
Still, these shows keep conversations alive about how we remember icons like Moosewala in the digital age.