Moranis earns standing ovation at Comic-Con in 'Lord Dark Helmet'

Moranis joked that he finally said yes to the sequel because "It was the only way I could get Josh Gad to stop texting me."

Gad co-wrote, produced, and stars in Spaceballs: The New One alongside original cast members Mel Brooks, Bill Pullman, Daphne Zuniga, and George Wyner. Fresh faces like Lewis Pullman, Keke Palmer, and Anthony Carrigan are also joining.

After stepping away from Hollywood in the late 1990s for family reasons, Moranis said the timing was right at the right time and is excited to reunite with old friends.

The film hits theaters April 23, 2027.