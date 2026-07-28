Moranis returns as Dark Helmet in 'Spaceballs: The New One'
Rick Moranis, famous for Ghostbusters and Spaceballs, made a surprise appearance at San Diego Comic-Con after more than 30 years since his last big-screen appearance.
He stepped back in the 1990s to raise his kids after his wife's passing.
Now, he's returning as Dark Helmet in Spaceballs: The New One, hitting theaters April 23, 2027.
Moranis met by chants and applause
Disguised as Dark Helmet, Moranis walked on stage and once on stage, the applause continued, eventually turning into a chant of 'Rick, Rick, Rick' and massive applause.
The panel featured a playful skit before his reveal, and producer Jeb Brody said they wanted him to feel just how much he's loved.
Moranis joked about the wild reception: "I don't know what planet I'm on," he said, clearly moved by the crowd's energy.