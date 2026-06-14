'Bads of Bollywood' S02 in works; writing underway

New season

Creators taking careful approach with new season

The creators are taking a careful approach with the second season. A source told the outlet, "Everyone is aware that the second season comes with greater expectations. The effort is to...make sure the writing feels fresh and original, rather than repeating what worked the first time. Bilal Siddiqi, who was a key creative force behind the first season, is working on the scripts." "If all goes as planned, the show will go on floors by the first quarter of 2027."