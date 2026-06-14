'Bads of Bollywood' S02 in works; writing underway
What's the story
The buzz around The Ba***ds of Bollywood is still high, several months after its premiere. The Netflix series, which marked Aryan Khan's debut as a creator and director, is currently in the works for its second season. According to sources cited by Mid-Day, writing for the upcoming season will continue until the end of this year.
New season
Creators taking careful approach with new season
The creators are taking a careful approach with the second season. A source told the outlet, "Everyone is aware that the second season comes with greater expectations. The effort is to...make sure the writing feels fresh and original, rather than repeating what worked the first time. Bilal Siddiqi, who was a key creative force behind the first season, is working on the scripts." "If all goes as planned, the show will go on floors by the first quarter of 2027."
Season 1
Recap of Season 1
The first season of The Ba***ds of Bollywood was a satirical take on the Hindi film industry. It featured a star-studded cast including Bobby Deol, Mona Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Lakshya, and Raghav Juyal, with cameos by Shah Rukh Khan and other industry veterans. The series was well-received for its bold and irreverent portrayal of the industry.