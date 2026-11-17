Mortensen sues Hulu for $300,000 over reality show portrayal
Dakota Mortensen, who was Taylor Frankie Paul's ex-boyfriend, is suing Hulu for $300,000.
He says the reality show The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives made him look like an "abuser" and "serial adulterer," but his own side of the story was left out.
Mortensen says edits hid his side
Mortensen claims Hulu edited out footage that could have cleared things up, like when Paul allegedly hit him with a pizza box in Season 5.
He also denies ever reporting to Child Protective Services, despite what the show suggests.
For Mortensen, this lawsuit isn't just about money; he wants to set the record straight after years of public drama and mutual accusations with Paul.