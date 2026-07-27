Motiwala evicted from 'Lock Upp 2' alleges roommate assault
Sufi Motiwala, a social media influencer recently evicted from Lock Upp 2, shared some tough memories from his past.
He spoke about an alleged assault by a former roommate, which left him so shaken that he locked himself in a bathroom for nearly 12 hours.
When he reached out for help, he was met with inappropriate remarks instead of support.
Motiwala says grandmother left ₹50,000
Motiwala also talked about the pain of missing his grandmother's last call before she passed away and not being allowed to attend her funeral. She had left him ₹50,000, which helped him start his content creation journey.
He admitted struggling to make friends in college, saying that he fell in love with his male friends and they started avoiding him, and shared how these experiences made it hard for him to trust people.