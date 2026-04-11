Motwani sues ex sister in law James for 2Cr defamation

Motwani says James ignores debt

James had earlier accused Hansika and her brother of cruelty, which led to domestic violence allegations (claims that Hansika strongly denies).

In the suit, Hansika points out that James appears to be living it up on social media while ignoring the debt.

On a separate note, reports say Hansika has been living apart from her husband since July 2, 2024 and is seeking a divorce without asking for alimony.