Motwani sues ex sister in law James for 2Cr defamation
Hansika Motwani has taken her ex-sister-in-law, Muskan Nancy James, to court with a ₹2 crore defamation suit.
Hansika says James made false domestic violence claims against her and her brother, supposedly to dodge paying back a ₹27 lakh loan.
The legal action was filed in Mumbai and is being handled by Hansika's lawyer, Adnan Shaikh.
Motwani says James ignores debt
James had earlier accused Hansika and her brother of cruelty, which led to domestic violence allegations (claims that Hansika strongly denies).
In the suit, Hansika points out that James appears to be living it up on social media while ignoring the debt.
On a separate note, reports say Hansika has been living apart from her husband since July 2, 2024 and is seeking a divorce without asking for alimony.
Motwani seeks public apology and order
Hansika isn't just after damages: she also wants a public apology from James and an order stopping any more negative statements about her.
The case will be heard soon at Dindoshi Sessions Court in Mumbai.