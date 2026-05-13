Mouni Roy responds to divorce rumors with Suraj Nambiar
What's the story
Actor Mouni Roy has finally responded to the recent rumors about her separation from husband Suraj Nambiar. On Wednesday, she took to Instagram Stories to request, "Humbly requesting all the media houses to not publish false narratives and give us space and privacy. Please." The couple's recent social media activity had sparked speculation about their relationship status, with many noticing that they had unfollowed each other on Instagram.
Relationship history
A look at couple's love story
Roy and Nambiar first met in 2018 at a New Year's party in Dubai. They were introduced by mutual friends and quickly fell in love, despite living in different cities. The couple got married on January 27, 2022, in Goa with both Malayali and Bengali wedding ceremonies. Before their marriage, Roy had never publicly confirmed her relationship with Nambiar.
About couple
Unfollowing each other sparked separation speculations
Roy and Nambiar shared several pictures from their wedding day on social media, which were widely appreciated by fans and celebrities alike. The couple also frequently appeared together at public events and during vacations. However, the recent changes in their Instagram accounts, like unfollowing each other and deleting photos together, have fueled speculation about their marriage.
Career highlights
Roy's work and Nambiar's background
Roy is known for her work in popular TV shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev, and Ektaa Kapoor's Naagin. She has also appeared in films such as Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold and Made in China. Nambiar, on the other hand, is a Dubai-based investment banker with a B.Tech in Civil Engineering from R.V College of Engineering.