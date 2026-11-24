MP developers to build ₹200cr apartments at Chennai Pilot Theatre
Chennai's old Pilot Theatre in Royapettah is getting a major makeover: a ₹200 crore residential project by MP Developers will soon take its place.
Once a hotspot for movie lovers, the theater closed in 2014 after a family dispute and was demolished in 2017.
Now, the site will feature 45 upscale apartments spread over two blocks.
Chennai Pilot Theatre launching 2027 ₹2.99cr
The new complex is set to launch in 2027, offering 3 and 4 BHK homes starting at ₹2.99 crore.
MP Developers's CEO Vimesh P. says construction should wrap up within 14 to 18 months of launch.
The project aims to blend modern living with a nod to the spot's legacy: Pilot Theatre was discussed in a November 11, 1968 article as "the first of its kind in Madras," and it still means a lot to the developers themselves.