'Satluj' row: Politician-activist Saket Gokhale questions government over 'shameful ban'
What's the story
Saket Gokhale, a former Member of Parliament and RTI activist, has written to the Indian government protesting the removal of the film Satluj from ZEE5. The movie, starring Diljit Dosanjh as human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, was taken down on Sunday evening after its release on Friday. In his letter to Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Gokhale said he was "fortunate" to watch Satluj before an order purportedly from Vaishnaw's ministry forced ZEE5 to take it down.
Letter details
'Doing a great disservice to our country'
Sharing his letter on X, Gokhale wrote, "Regarding the shameful ban on the film Satluj/Punjab 95 in India." "I thankfully got a chance to watch...Satluj on ZEE5...before the Modi Govt abruptly pulled it down." In his letter, he addressed Vaishnaw and said, "I am not sure if you have watched the film, but I would highly recommend that you do so in order to understand that you are doing a great disservice to our country by banning [it]."
Ban query
'Banning the film will not erase the darkness'
Gokhale further wrote, "The darkness of 1995 shown in Satluj is a human rights failure that implicates our collective system." "In that light, the film Satluj makes us confront our past and introspect about atrocities that have been perpetrated in our homes." He added, "Banning the film will not erase the darkness, nor will it absolve all of us for what was done to Punjab."
Concern expressed
Gokhale hopes film will be back online
Gokhale also expressed concern over the government's response to Satluj. He wrote, "I understand this is a futile exercise, but history will not forgive us if we choose to remain silent." "I hope this spurs you to introspect, see the light, do the right thing, and reverse the ban on the film Satluj immediately." The drama, directed by Honey Trehan, revolves around Khalra's investigation into the illegal cremation of thousands of unidentified bodies in Punjab between 1984 and 1994.
Twitter Post
Read the letter here
Regarding the shameful ban on the film "Satluj"/"Punjab 95" in India— Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) July 6, 2026
I thankfully got a chance to watch the extremely powerful film "Satluj" on Zee5 over the weekend before the Modi Govt abruptly pulled it down.
The film tells the story of human rights crusader Jaswant Singh… pic.twitter.com/gG8sPFOV5O
Film removal
SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal reacts
The drama's removal from ZEE5 has sparked a political controversy. Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal condemned the move, saying it was an "assault on our collective memory, truth, and freedom of expression." He wrote on X, "Shocked and saddened by the arbitrary removal of #Satluj from #ZEE5 in India. A powerful film that courageously unveils Punjab's painful history and honors the supreme sacrifice of S. Jaswant Singh Ji Khalra cannot be silenced this way."
Censorship delays
Film faced several delays due to censorship issues
Satluj faced several delays in its release due to censorship issues. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had reportedly asked for an unprecedented 127 cuts, delaying its clearance from the censor board. Originally titled Punjab 95, the movie was scheduled for a no-cut release on February 7, but the plans didn't materialize. After being stuck in censorship for nearly three years, it was finally released on ZEE5 without any cuts on Friday.