'Satluj' row: Politician-activist Saket Gokhale questions government over 'shameful ban'

Letter details

'Doing a great disservice to our country'

Sharing his letter on X, Gokhale wrote, "Regarding the shameful ban on the film Satluj/Punjab 95 in India." "I thankfully got a chance to watch...Satluj on ZEE5...before the Modi Govt abruptly pulled it down." In his letter, he addressed Vaishnaw and said, "I am not sure if you have watched the film, but I would highly recommend that you do so in order to understand that you are doing a great disservice to our country by banning [it]."