MrBeast Lamborghini driven by Jim and Monika damaged in India
MrBeast's global challenge hit a bump, literally, when a biker crashed into the Lamborghini being driven around the world by Jim and Monika.
The accident, which happened in India and was caught on camera for their "Drive Around Earth In Lamborghini, Keep It!" video, left a hole and scratches on the car's side.
Up until then, the Lamborghini had made it across Asia without any major issues.
Jim and Monika finish around-the-world drive
Despite an earlier mishap and even earlier hurdles like Monika needing leg surgery in France, Jim and Monika kept going.
Jim drove solo for a bit while Monika recovered, but they reunited to finish their journey all the way to Italy.
Even with a hole and scratches (literally), they pulled off an around-the-world trip in style.