How much does MrBeast charge for live appearances?

According to reports, MrBeast is available for live and virtual appearances at a starting fee of $2,00,000 (around ₹1.67 crore), with the exact amount varying depending on the event!

During his Mumbai visit last week, he was seen with Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Ravie Dubey.

The trio plays Lord Rama, Sita, and Lord Lakshman in the film.

The YouTuber even chanted "Jai Shree Ram" with Kapoor when prompted by paparazzi.