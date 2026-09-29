How much does MrBeast charge for live appearances?
What's the story
Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, is the most-subscribed YouTuber in the world with a whopping 518 million subscribers and over 140 billion views on his main channel. He was recently in India to promote Ramayana: Part 1. While his involvement certainly helped the film gain eyeballs internationally, Indian movie fans have been wondering how much it costs to get the YouTuber to promote for you.
Cultural crossover
More about MrBeast's promotion for 'Ramayana: Part 1'
According to reports, MrBeast is available for live and virtual appearances at a starting fee of $2,00,000 (around ₹1.67 crore), with the exact amount varying depending on the event!
During his Mumbai visit last week, he was seen with Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Ravie Dubey.
The trio plays Lord Rama, Sita, and Lord Lakshman in the film.
The YouTuber even chanted "Jai Shree Ram" with Kapoor when prompted by paparazzi.
Global influence
Why MrBeast's presence is a big deal
MrBeast's appearance at the Ramayana event gave the film team access to a wider audience.
His massive global following makes him an unconventional yet effective marketing partner for a movie that is being promoted internationally.
His videos, which feature elaborate challenges, competitions, stunts, giveaways, and philanthropy, often draw in hundreds of millions of viewers.