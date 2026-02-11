Mrunal Thakur apologizes for body-shaming Bipasha Basu in old clip
Entertainment
Mrunal Thakur has publicly apologized after an old video surfaced where she made a body-shaming remark about Bipasha Basu's muscular physique.
In the clip from her Kumkum Bhagya days, Thakur compared herself to Basu, which sparked backlash online.
Thakur's response to the controversy
Thakur addressed the controversy on Instagram, admitting, "19-year-old me as a teenager said many silly things... I didn't always understand the weight of my voice or how much words, even in jest, could hurt."
She added that she never meant to body-shame anyone and now values all forms of beauty.
Meanwhile, before Thakur's apology, Basu posted a message encouraging women to embrace strength: "Strong women lift each other up... muscles help you attain good physical and mental health forever!"