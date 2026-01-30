Mrunal Thakur-Dulquer Salmaan's 'Bheegi Bheegi' teaser brings back the magic
Mrunal Thakur just dropped the teaser for her new romantic music video "Bheegi Bheegi," reuniting with Dulquer Salmaan after their hit film "Sita Ramam."
The teaser is full of dreamy moments—think cozy train rides and sharing an umbrella in the rain—that instantly give off major nostalgia vibes.
Fans are here for this reunion
Fans couldn't hide their excitement in the comments, calling out how these signature scenes bring back memories.
One wrote, "The Train journey, The Fire, The Rain, The Umbrella - The Signature moments of Mrunal & Dulquer take us on a wave of nostalgia. Our hearts are overflowing with joy, drenched in the gorgeous magic of Bheegi Bheegi, echoing the iconic tale of Sita & Ram" while another called them their "Most awaited reunion. My favorite Jodi Crush Mrunal and Dulquer."
What's next for Mrunal?
Besides "Bheegi Bheegi," Mrunal has a packed schedule: she stars in "Do Deewane Seher Mein" with Siddhant Chaturvedi (out Feb 20), then "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" in April.
She's also working on "Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha" and "Pooja Meri Jaan."