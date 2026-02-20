Mrunal Thakur stuns in ₹2.3L Ritu Kumar anarkali
Mrunal Thakur turned heads at the Lucknow promotions of Do Deewane Seher Mein, rocking a vibrant pink and green Aari embroidered anarkali by Ritu Kumar (yep, it's worth ₹2.3 lakh!).
She kept things simple with minimal accessories and natural makeup, letting the detailed outfit do all the talking.
Meanwhile, know more about 'Do Deewane...'
This 2026 Hindi romantic drama follows Shashank (Siddhant Chaturvedi) and Roshni (Thakur), two socially awkward millennials navigating love in Mumbai while struggling with self-doubt and societal pressure.
Written by Abhiruchi Chand and directed by Ravi Udyawar, it is scheduled to be released on February 20.
The film is backed by big names like Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Zee Studios.