Mrunal Thakur stuns in ₹2.3L Ritu Kumar anarkali

Meanwhile, know more about 'Do Deewane...'

This 2026 Hindi romantic drama follows Shashank (Siddhant Chaturvedi) and Roshni (Thakur), two socially awkward millennials navigating love in Mumbai while struggling with self-doubt and societal pressure.

Written by Abhiruchi Chand and directed by Ravi Udyawar, it is scheduled to be released on February 20.

The film is backed by big names like Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Zee Studios.