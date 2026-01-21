Mrunal Thakur wraps up filming for 'Dacoit'
Entertainment
Mrunal Thakur has finished shooting her part in Dacoit, an action drama directed by Shaneil Deo and also starring Adivi Sesh.
The film drops March 19, 2026, in both Hindi and Telugu. The team shared the wrap news on Wednesday.
The film's teaser, released earlier, gives a sneak peek at the movie's big scale and star cast.
Big names, double effort
Dacoit is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and Suniel Narang, who've gone all out to make it feel epic.
The cast includes Anurag Kashyap as the villain, plus Prakash Raj, Atul Kulkarni, and Kamakshi Bhaskarla.
Fun fact: every scene was shot twice—once for each language—to keep things authentic.
Music by Bheems Cecirolio rounds out the package.