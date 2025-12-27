MS Dhoni and Tabu join Salman Khan's 60th birthday bash

Family moments, cake—and a glowing tribute

The Khans rolled in together: parents Salim and Salma, siblings Arpita (with her crew), Arbaaz (with wife Sshura and baby Sipaara), plus more next-gen family faces.

Salman cut his cake outside as paparazzi snapped away, handed out slices to everyone around, and even debuted a fresh clean-shaven look for his upcoming film Battle of Galwan.

To top it off? Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link lit up in his honor.