MS Dhoni and Tabu join Salman Khan's 60th birthday bash
Salman Khan turned 60 and marked the milestone with a cozy, star-studded party at his Panvel farmhouse.
The guest list was a who's who of family and friends—think MS Dhoni showing up with Sakshi and Ziva, plus Bollywood regulars like Tabu.
It was all about close bonds, plenty of smiles, and some classic birthday vibes.
Family moments, cake—and a glowing tribute
The Khans rolled in together: parents Salim and Salma, siblings Arpita (with her crew), Arbaaz (with wife Sshura and baby Sipaara), plus more next-gen family faces.
Salman cut his cake outside as paparazzi snapped away, handed out slices to everyone around, and even debuted a fresh clean-shaven look for his upcoming film Battle of Galwan.
To top it off? Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link lit up in his honor.
Movie reveal on the horizon
Adding to the excitement: A first look from Salman's next big film Battle of Galwan was unveiled on his birthday.
The team teased fans with a special reveal window during the party—plus a tribute video packed with messages from friends, family, and directors.