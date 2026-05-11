MSD India, Madhuri Dixit Nene back cervical cancer awareness campaign
Entertainment
MSD India and actor Madhuri Dixit Nene are teaming up to spread the word about cervical cancer and why early action matters.
The campaign is all about encouraging women and parents across India to talk to doctors about prevention, since cervical cancer remains one of the most common cancers affecting women in India.
Films encourage conversations and doctor checkups
You'll spot short digital films featuring Madhuri Dixit across digital platforms, breaking down what cervical cancer is, how it's linked to HPV, and why checking in with your doctor is important.
Brecht Vanneste of MSD India put it simply: they want women to feel empowered to take charge of their health through honest conversations and early checkups.