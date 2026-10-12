Muchhal writes, composes and stars in 'Aayi Teri Baat Mein'
Entertainment
Palak Muchhal is switching things up with her latest single, Aayi Teri Baat Mein; for the first time, she's not just singing but also writing and composing the track herself.
She even stars in the music video, showing off her creative range and hands-on approach.
Muchhal says creation 'happened organically'
Muchhal says creating this song "happened organically," reflecting how naturally she's grown into these new roles.
In an industry where composers are mostly men, her all-in-one performance (writing, composing, singing, and dancing) feels like a big step forward. This release is a real milestone for her.