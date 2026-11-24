Actor Tanishaa Mukerji recently weighed in on Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, calling Ranbir Kapoor's Lord Ram "It is all ram! #RanbirKapoor is outstanding. I thought after I loved him in Animal I might not connect him with lord Ram. But OMG! He's perfect! Also #saipallavi I'm sure is a great actor but unfortunately for me completely miscast as #sita! She disconnects me completely from the visual!"

Mukerji also gave a shout-out to Yash for his role as Ravana.