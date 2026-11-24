Mukerji praises Kapoor's Ram, says Pallavi miscast in 'Ramayana'
Actor Tanishaa Mukerji recently weighed in on Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, calling Ranbir Kapoor's Lord Ram "It is all ram! #RanbirKapoor is outstanding. I thought after I loved him in Animal I might not connect him with lord Ram. But OMG! He's perfect! Also #saipallavi I'm sure is a great actor but unfortunately for me completely miscast as #sita! She disconnects me completely from the visual!"
Mukerji also gave a shout-out to Yash for his role as Ravana.
Audiences praise Kapoor, debate Pallavi's Sita
Her comments pretty much sum up how audiences feel: Ranbir's performance is getting a lot of love, while Sai Pallavi's take on Sita has sparked debate.
It shows just how tricky it can be to bring epic characters from mythology to the big screen and keep everyone happy.