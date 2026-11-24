Mukerji says 'War 2' did not work out at IFFI
Director Ayan Mukerji has opened up about War 2 not living up to expectations, calling it a shift from his earlier films.
Speaking at IFFI, he shared, "I have done one film now without Ranbir which was War 2. It did not work out so well. So, maybe, it was better for me to stick with (Ranbir)!"
Mukerji reflects on working without Ranbir
Mukerji joked that maybe he should've stuck with his usual collaborator, Ranbir, saying, "I have done one film now without Ranbir which was War 2. It did not work out so well. So, maybe, it was better for me to stick with (Ranbir)!"
He reflected on how trying something new, and working without familiar faces, came with unique challenges.