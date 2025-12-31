Mukesh Chhabra's casting choices in 'Dhurandhar' will surprise you

Mukesh Chhabra, known for his sharp casting sense in hits like Kai Po Che! and Gangs of Wasseypur, is getting a lot of praise for assembling the cast of Dhurandhar. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, has turned into a box office win and features Akshaye Khanna in a totally new avatar as Rehman Dakait.

Mixing things up with unexpected faces Chhabra went for a mix of big names and fresh talent—after locking in Ranveer Singh as the lead, he brought R Madhavan on board as the first actor he approached.

Chhabra and director Aditya Dhar brainstormed everyone from OTT stars to Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt for other roles, aiming to keep viewers guessing with some surprising picks.

Akshaye Khanna's instant "yes" When Akshaye Khanna heard the story during a solo narration, he was all in—saying "Loved it, maza aa gaya yaar."

His performance has been getting lots of love from both fans and critics.