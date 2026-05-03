Mukherjee, of 'Race Across the World,' details MRKH and IVF
Entertainment
Betty Mukherjee, known from BBC's Race Across the World, is sharing her experience living with MRKH, a rare condition where she was born without a womb but had a typical puberty.
Now in her 20s, she's using IVF to prepare for a possible womb transplant and hopes her story helps others feel less alone.
Mukherjee retrieves 6 embryos for transplant
With her partner Dan by her side, Betty has retrieved six embryos and hopes to take part in the U.K.'s womb transplant program.
The UK last year saw its first baby born after a womb transplant, giving them real hope.
Betty is also speaking up about MRKH so others don't feel isolated: I want to be a voice for people with MRKH, so that they know they are not alone.