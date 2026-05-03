Mukherjee, of 'Race Across the World,' details MRKH and IVF

Mukherjee retrieves 6 embryos for transplant

With her partner Dan by her side, Betty has retrieved six embryos and hopes to take part in the U.K.'s womb transplant program.

The UK last year saw its first baby born after a womb transplant, giving them real hope.

Betty is also speaking up about MRKH so others don't feel isolated: I want to be a voice for people with MRKH, so that they know they are not alone.