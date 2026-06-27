Mukherjee to host 'Didi No. 1' season 10 championing entrepreneurship
Entertainment
Swastika steps in as host for the 10th season of Didi No. 1, West Bengal's long-running show that spotlights women's strength and resilience.
This year, the focus shifts to supporting women who dream big, think entrepreneurship, and self-reliance, reflecting how ambitions are changing.
'Didi No. 1' introduces cash prizes
Season 10 brings a new twist: 10 contestants will tackle three rounds of games and strategy-based challenges, all aiming for cash rewards instead of household appliances.
The finale ramps up the excitement with a risk-and-reward showdown where the top two can multiply their winnings.
The show sticks to its "By the Women, For the Women" spirit.