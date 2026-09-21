Mukundan to write, direct and star in 50th action thriller
Malayalam star Unni Mukundan just hit a big milestone. He's gearing up for his 50th film, and it's going to be an action thriller.
Not only is he starring in it, but he's also taking on the roles of writer and director this time.
The movie is being produced by Panorama Studios along with his own banner.
Mukundan calls 50th film personal milestone
Details like the title and cast are still under wraps, but Unni says this film is special because it lets him tell stories in his own voice:
"My 50th film is a very special milestone for me, and being able to step into the role of writer-director makes it even more meaningful. I've always wanted to tell stories in my own voice, and this felt like the right project and the right time to take that step."
Besides this project, he has more lined up, including Whistle and Maa Vande (where he'll play Prime Minister Modi).
His recent films like Marco and Get-Set Baby have already made waves.