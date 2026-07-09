Multiculture all-day Tamil rap concert returns to Chennai July 19 Entertainment Jul 09, 2026

Tamil Nadu's rap scene is getting its moment: Multiculture, an all-day Tamil rap concert, is back for round two at Chennai's Victoria Public Hall on July 19.

Curated by Ofro (the mind behind Atticulture), the lineup features fresh voices like Kelithee, 808Krsna, Hippie Writer, and even school rapper Aydin Flow.

Tickets sold out fast, showing just how much hype there is around local Tamil rap right now.