Multiculture all-day Tamil rap concert returns to Chennai July 19
Entertainment
Tamil Nadu's rap scene is getting its moment: Multiculture, an all-day Tamil rap concert, is back for round two at Chennai's Victoria Public Hall on July 19.
Curated by Ofro (the mind behind Atticulture), the lineup features fresh voices like Kelithee, 808Krsna, Hippie Writer, and even school rapper Aydin Flow.
Tickets sold out fast, showing just how much hype there is around local Tamil rap right now.
Masterclass podcast screenings at historic venue
It's not just about performances: there's a music production masterclass with Ruby and Akash Shravan (who've worked with AR Rahman), a live podcast taping by creator Sameeha, plus screenings of handpicked music videos.
The historic venue adds extra vibes to this celebration of new-gen Tamil hip-hop.