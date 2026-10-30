Mumbai court denies anticipatory bail to 'Naagzilla' executives over ₹3.92cr
Three executives linked to the Naagzilla movie fund scandal just had their anticipatory bail requests turned down by a Mumbai court.
They're accused of skimming more than ₹3.92 crore from the film's budget by dodging standard financial checks and approving shady payments.
The judge said custodial questioning is needed to get to the bottom of things.
Accountant alleges 'Naagzilla' vendor fraud
The complaint was lodged by Tukaram Mahadev Sawant, an accountant with Mahaveer Jain Films Pvt. Ltd. who says the trio padded vendor bills, funneled money to a firm that didn't actually help with production, and even took mobile phones as bribes for handing out contracts.
There are also allegations of fake bills and vendor kickbacks.
All this drama is swirling around Naagzilla, a much-awaited Bollywood film starring Kartik Aaryan and produced by Karan Johar, Mahaveer Jain, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, and Neetu M Jain under Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films, and co-produced by Marijke deSouza and Divyansh Jain, that's set to hit theaters next year.