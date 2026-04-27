Mumbai court discharges hotelier Kunal Jani in Rajput drug probe
Entertainment
Hotelier Kunal Jani, who was caught up in the drug probe linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's 2020 death, has been let off by a Mumbai court.
The judge said there just wasn't enough evidence against him: Jani claimed in his discharge plea that he was arrested solely on the basis of a co-accused's statement, but the court found no material to frame charges and held that Jani's own statement was not admissible in law.
Court found no case against Jani
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) claimed Jani knew another accused, but couldn't actually connect him to any drug deals.
Uka Emeka, whose arrest started this chain, never named Jani as a customer either.
In the end, the court felt there was no real case to answer and decided it made sense to drop all charges against him.