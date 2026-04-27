Mumbai court discharges hotelier Kunal Jani in Rajput drug probe Entertainment Apr 27, 2026

Hotelier Kunal Jani, who was caught up in the drug probe linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's 2020 death, has been let off by a Mumbai court.

The judge said there just wasn't enough evidence against him: Jani claimed in his discharge plea that he was arrested solely on the basis of a co-accused's statement, but the court found no material to frame charges and held that Jani's own statement was not admissible in law.