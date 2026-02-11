Court bars CarryMinati from making 'defamatory' content against Karan Johar
What's the story
A Mumbai court has restrained YouTuber Ajey Nagar, popularly known as CarryMinati, from publishing or circulating any "objectionable or defamatory" content against filmmaker Karan Johar. The order came after Johar filed a defamation suit against Nagar and his associates over a roast video titled Coffee with Jalan. The filmmaker alleged that the video used abusive language targeting Bollywood, nepotism, and him specifically.
Legal proceedings
Prima facie, it appears...: Judge
On Monday, Judge Pandurang Bhosale passed an ad-interim order against Nagar. The judge stated, "Prima facie, it appears that Ajey Nagar and Deepak Char (manager of the CarryMinati channel) have made defamatory statements and used vulgar language against the plaintiff." "These videos need to be taken down immediately. There should be an injunction against all those who circulate and re-circulate these videos on social media platforms."
Legal arguments
Video racked up millions of views before being taken down
In his plea, Johar argued that the language used in the video was extremely abusive and warranted its immediate removal from public platforms. Although Nagar claimed that the video had already been deleted, Johar pointed out that it had already racked up millions of views before being taken down. The filmmaker also highlighted how the clip continues to resurface as reels and short videos on social media.
Court directives
Court orders to take down videos, URLs
The court further instructed, "All the defendants No. 1 to 5, Defendant No. 8/John Doe, and their agents, servants or any persons claiming through or under them are hereby temporarily restrained from making and uploading videos." The order also directed another defendant to take down the videos and URLs. On the work front, Johar is awaiting the release of his upcoming production Accused on Netflix on February 27.