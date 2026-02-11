Court bars CarryMinati from making 'defamatory' content against Karan Johar

A Mumbai court has restrained YouTuber Ajey Nagar, popularly known as CarryMinati, from publishing or circulating any "objectionable or defamatory" content against filmmaker Karan Johar . The order came after Johar filed a defamation suit against Nagar and his associates over a roast video titled Coffee with Jalan. The filmmaker alleged that the video used abusive language targeting Bollywood, nepotism, and him specifically.

Legal proceedings Prima facie, it appears...: Judge On Monday, Judge Pandurang Bhosale passed an ad-interim order against Nagar. The judge stated, "Prima facie, it appears that Ajey Nagar and Deepak Char (manager of the CarryMinati channel) have made defamatory statements and used vulgar language against the plaintiff." "These videos need to be taken down immediately. There should be an injunction against all those who circulate and re-circulate these videos on social media platforms."

Legal arguments Video racked up millions of views before being taken down In his plea, Johar argued that the language used in the video was extremely abusive and warranted its immediate removal from public platforms. Although Nagar claimed that the video had already been deleted, Johar pointed out that it had already racked up millions of views before being taken down. The filmmaker also highlighted how the clip continues to resurface as reels and short videos on social media.

