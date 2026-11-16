Mumbai court sends 5 to custody over Shroff car firing
Five people arrested in the recent firing at Tiger Shroff's car have been sent to judicial custody by a Mumbai court.
Another accused, Suneha Pandit, will stay in Crime Branch custody until November 21 as investigations dig deeper into the case.
Shroff unhurt, driver injured in Juhu
The shooting took place on October 19 in Juhu. Thankfully, Tiger wasn't hurt, but his driver was injured.
Police say the attack was funded through over 20 QR code transactions linked to an absconding suspect.
Despite all this, Tiger is back at work and keeping things low-key.
His father, Jackie Shroff, shared that he's relieved his son is safe.