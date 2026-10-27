Mumbai gunfire hits Shroff car, driver injured, vloggers spotlighted
A group of Mumbai vloggers filming Tiger Shroff's car was caught in a real-life shock when gunshots hit the vehicle on October 18, 2026.
While Tiger was safe, his driver was injured.
The incident suddenly pushed vloggers Salma Sheikh and Kishan Rajbhar into the spotlight and highlighted just how risky chasing viral moments can get.
Sheikh's followers surge, Juhu games paused
After the shooting, Sheikh's followers jumped from 2,000 to nearly 10,000, but she admits she's anxious about what comes next: "Samajh nahi aa raha ki khushi manaun ya gham manaun."
Rajbhar filmed the whole thing but says he hasn't made any money from his videos.
The scare also led All Stars Football Club to pause its games at the Jamnabai Narsee School ground in Juhu, showing how these risks can affect both personal safety and opportunities for creators.