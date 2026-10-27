Mumbai gunfire hits Shroff car, driver injured, vloggers spotlighted

After the shooting, Sheikh's followers jumped from 2,000 to nearly 10,000, but she admits she's anxious about what comes next: "Samajh nahi aa raha ki khushi manaun ya gham manaun."

Rajbhar filmed the whole thing but says he hasn't made any money from his videos.

The scare also led All Stars Football Club to pause its games at the Jamnabai Narsee School ground in Juhu, showing how these risks can affect both personal safety and opportunities for creators.