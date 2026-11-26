Mumbai on edge after threatening email targets Bachchan's Jalsa, officials
Mumbai is on edge after a threatening email targeted Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa bungalow, along with city officials, just as the anniversary of the 2008 terror attacks arrived.
The message, sent to the mayor and municipal commissioner, included pro-Khalistan references and brought up the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, raising big security concerns.
Email warns grenade attacks, police investigating
The email warned of possible grenade attacks and explosives at places like metro stations between November 27 and December 31.
It specifically mentioned Bachchan's home, calling for revenge with phrases like "Khoon ka badla khoon," and referenced groups like Khalistan National Army.
Police are investigating as security around key spots, including Jalsa, has been tightened.