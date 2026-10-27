Mumbai Police add MCOCA charges in Shroff's Juhu shooting case
Entertainment
Mumbai Police have added serious organized crime charges (MCOCA) in the shooting case involving Bollywood star Tiger Shroff.
The attack on October 18 targeted his car in Juhu, injuring his driver and a fan.
While Tiger hasn't spoken out publicly, he told police he was shocked by what happened.
Police link Bishnoi gang, 11 held
Police have connected the case to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and now have 11 suspects in custody.
Investigators are looking into the encrypted messaging app Signal and tracing where the weapons came from.
The investigation is still very active as police try to piece everything together.