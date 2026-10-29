Mumbai police arrest 12th suspect Aman in Juhu shooting
Mumbai police have caught a 12th suspect, Aman, in the firing incident in Mumbai's Juhu area on October 18.
He was picked up in Haryana for his financial ties to the case and links to another accused.
Aman is expected to be brought to Mumbai for further interrogation as police try to piece together exactly what happened during the Juhu incident that left two people injured, thankfully, Tiger was not hurt.
Eleven others charged, Anil Pandit absconding
So far, 11 others have already faced court under tough organized-crime laws.
Police are digging into digital clues like voice chats that point to a planned attack, and they are also tracking down where the weapons, including one reportedly of foreign origin, came from.
Gang leader Anil Pandit, who allegedly directed the attack, remains absconding, while investigators are asking for permission to collect voice samples from the accused and question them about their communications through applications such as Signal as they try to get to the bottom of this high-profile case.