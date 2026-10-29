Mumbai police arrest 12th suspect Aman in Juhu shooting

So far, 11 others have already faced court under tough organized-crime laws.

Police are digging into digital clues like voice chats that point to a planned attack, and they are also tracking down where the weapons, including one reportedly of foreign origin, came from.

Gang leader Anil Pandit, who allegedly directed the attack, remains absconding, while investigators are asking for permission to collect voice samples from the accused and question them about their communications through applications such as Signal as they try to get to the bottom of this high-profile case.