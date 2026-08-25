Mumbai Police bust fake WhatsApp extortion plot targeting Khan
Entertainment
Mumbai Police just busted a fake extortion plot against Salman Khan.
The accused tried to scare Salman Khan by sending threatening WhatsApp messages and pretending to be part of a crime gang.
But police found inconsistencies in the WhatsApp conversations, and CCTV footage did not support the accused's claims; turns out it was all made up to get money from the actor.
Kumar confessed, demanded 2 cr
Kumar confessed after being arrested (date not specified in the source). He had created a fake account under the name "Shahrukh," demanded ₹2 crore, and even withdrew cash sent through PhonePe.
Police recovered two hidden phones during their search and have charged him with fraud and conspiracy under multiple laws.
They are also checking if anyone else was involved in the plan.