Mumbai Police file charge sheet in Shetty shooting case
Mumbai Police have filed a massive charge sheet after at least five shots were fired at director Rohit Shetty's Juhu house back in February: one struck the glass of a gym inside the building.
The case has ties to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, with Shubham Lonkar and Arzoo Bishnoi still wanted.
Suspects arrested in Shetty attack
15 people are now under arrest, including Deepak Sharma (suspected shooter) and Ritik Yadav, who helped hide the accused in Haryana.
The group reportedly scoped out Shetty's place three times before attacking, then escaped by autorickshaw and fled north.
Police say the attack was linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
Even Shubham Lonkar's brother was arrested for allegedly supplying weapons and handling money for the plot.
The case is still developing as police dig deeper into this high-profile incident.