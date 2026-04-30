Mumbai Police file charge sheet in Shetty shooting case

Suspects arrested in Shetty attack

15 people are now under arrest, including Deepak Sharma (suspected shooter) and Ritik Yadav, who helped hide the accused in Haryana.

The group reportedly scoped out Shetty's place three times before attacking, then escaped by autorickshaw and fled north.

Police say the attack was linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Even Shubham Lonkar's brother was arrested for allegedly supplying weapons and handling money for the plot.

The case is still developing as police dig deeper into this high-profile incident.